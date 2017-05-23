May 23 Spotlight Innovation Inc-

* SPOTLIGHT INNOVATION appoints John Krohn interim chief executive officer

* Spotlight Innovation Inc - board of directors has accepted resignation of cristopher grunewald as chief executive officer

* Spotlight Innovation Inc - appointed John M. Krohn as interim ceo, effective immediately

* Spotlight Innovation Inc - Krohn will continue to serve as chairman of board, president and chief operating officer