REFILE-UPDATE 2-Russia squares up to Boeing, Airbus with maiden jet flight
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
March 16 Sprague Resources Lp -
* Sprague will pay total consideration of approximately $70 million, plus payments for inventory and other customary items
* Sprague Resources Lp announces strategic acquisition of two refined product terminals on Long Island
* Carbo transaction is expected to be accretive to distributable cash flow
* Carbo transaction is expected to be accretive to distributable cash flow
* Consideration is comprised of approximately $30 million of SRLP units to be issued at closing, $10 million in cash paid at closing
* Intends to fund transaction with borrowings from its senior secured credit facility
* Carbo transaction is expected to generate approximately $8 to $10 million of adjusted EBITDA annually. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unannounced, Russia stages test flight of new passenger plane
* But Heathrow says expects BA flight delays and cancellations