BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Sprague Resources Lp:
* Sprague Resources Lp announces twelfth consecutive increased cash distribution for the first quarter of 2017 and earnings conference call schedule
* Sprague Resources Lp - directors of its general partner, Sprague Resources Gp Llc, has declared a cash distribution of $0.5925 per unit
* Sprague Resources Lp - new distribution represents a 3% increase over distribution declared for quarter ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
