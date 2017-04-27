April 27 Sprague Resources Lp:

* Sprague Resources Lp announces twelfth consecutive increased cash distribution for the first quarter of 2017 and earnings conference call schedule

* Sprague Resources Lp - directors of its general partner, Sprague Resources Gp Llc, has declared a cash distribution of $0.5925 per unit

* Sprague Resources Lp - new distribution represents a 3% increase over distribution declared for quarter ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: