May 8 Sprague Resources Lp:

* Q1 sales $917.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $756 million

* Sprague Resources LP reports first quarter 2017 results

* Sprague Resources LP - adjusted gross margin was $90.4 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $86.5 million for Q1 of 2016

* Sprague Resources LP qtrly common diluted net income per limited partner unit $2.94