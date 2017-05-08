BRIEF-Hybrid Air Freighters signs LOI to purchase lockheed Martin hybrid airships
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
May 8 Sprague Resources Lp:
* Q1 sales $917.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $756 million
* Sprague Resources LP reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sprague Resources LP - adjusted gross margin was $90.4 million for Q1 of 2017, compared to $86.5 million for Q1 of 2016
* Sprague Resources LP qtrly common diluted net income per limited partner unit $2.94 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hybrid Air Freighters signs letter of intent to purchase Lockheed Martin hybrid airships
HONG KONG, June 20 Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd, the ports-to-telecoms group, brushed off talk of an imminent retirement for chairman Li Ka-shing, saying on Tuesday that the tycoon was in "very good health".