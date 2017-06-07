June 7 Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Spring Bank provides update on its next-generation sting platform and announces publication of an abstract at ASCO related to its lead sting agonist candidate, SB 11285

* Spring Bank is advancing development of SB 11285 with plan to initiate its first clinical trial in 2018