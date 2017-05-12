BRIEF-Carrols Restaurant offers senior secured second lien notes
* Carrols restaurant group, inc. Announces offering of its senior secured second lien notes
May 12 Spring Gallery Bhd-
* Refers to heads of agreement on proposed acquisition of 80% of entire issued and paid-up share capital in klasik ikhtiar
* Company and the potential vendors have mutually agreed to terminate the hoa Source text (bit.ly/2r8VrGq) Further company coverage:
DETROIT, June 20 Ford Motor Co will export the next-generation Focus compact car from China to North America in 2019, rather than from Mexico as earlier planned, the company said on Tuesday.