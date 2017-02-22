BRIEF-Lifecome Biochemistry to pay cash 2.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 2.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Feb 22 Sprint Bioscience AB
* Q4 revenue 13.0 million Swedish crowns ($1.5 million) versus 5.8 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit 2.7 million crowns versus loss 4.0 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9897 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash 2.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017 - Ergoresearch reports its results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017