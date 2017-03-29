March 29 Sprint Corp :

* Says can lease Samsung Galaxy S8 for $31.25 per month for 18 months or lease Samsung Galaxy S8+ for $35.42 per month for 18 months

* Says for limited time, one can pre-order Samsung Galaxy S8 with co, upgrade any time after 12 lease payments to the latest Galaxy smartphone

* Says Samsung Galaxy S8 will also be available from Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile USA on April 21 Source text - sprint.co/2nhzFNs