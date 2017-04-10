April 10 Sprott Inc:

* Sprott to sell Canadian diversified assets to management-led group

* Sprott Inc - deal for for approximately $46 million

* Sprott Inc - Sprott is realigning resources to focus on company's core competencies in precious metals, natural resources and real assets

* Sprott Inc says SAM transaction is not expected to have any material impact on business, operations or affairs of included funds

* Sprott Inc - Sprott intends to make a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 5 pct of issued and outstanding common shares of company

* Sprott Inc- Sprott's headcount will be reduced by 50 pct to approximately 100 employees.

* Sprott Inc - upon closing of SAM transaction, buyer will become investment fund manager and portfolio manager of included funds

* Sprott Inc - Sprott will retain all management contracts for its exchange-listed products business

* Sprott Inc - will sell management agreements related to investment funds listed in attached schedule a and accounts together totaling $3.0 billion in AUM

* Sprott Inc - entire team managing Sprott physical trusts and etfs will remain intact

* Sprott - after giving effect to deal, Sprott will feature 7.5 billion in AUM, including sub-advisory agreements for $865 million in precious metals strategies

* Sprott - to sell its Canadian diversified assets to management group led by John Wilson, CEO of Sprott Asset Management, James Fox, president of SAM