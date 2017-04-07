BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $460.4 mln multifamily K-deal, K-L01 certificates
* Freddie Mac prices $460.4 million multifamily K-deal, K-L01
April 7 Sprott Inc
* Sprott announces new chairman
* Sprott Inc - Eric Sprott will step down as chairman
* Sprott Inc- Jack Lee will be appointed chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackrock says shareholder proposal on production of annual report on some trade association & lobbying expenditures not approved at meeting - SEC filing