* Sprott Inc. Announces 2016 annual results

* Sprott Inc - assets under management ("aum") were $9.2 billion as at December 31, 2016, compared to $7.4 billion as at December 31, 2015

* Sprott Inc - assets under administration ("aua") were $2.6 billion as at December 31, 2016, compared to $2.0 billion as at December 31, 2015