BRIEF-Precision Camshafts gets global contract from Ford for delivery of 8 mln camshafts
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
March 6 Sprott Resource Holdings Inc
* Sprott Resource Holdings announces marketed offering of units
* Each warrant will expire on February 9, 2022 and has a strike price of $0.333 per common share
* Each offered unit consists of one class "A" common share in capital of SRHI, 1 common share purchase warrant in capital of SRHI
* SRHI intends to use net proceeds of offering towards making investments in natural resources sector Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says won a global contract from Ford for delivery of circa 8 million camshafts
* Little response to N.Korea missile launch, record high for KOSPI