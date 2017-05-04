BRIEF-Humana Inc says increased size of its commercial paper program
* Humana Inc - on June 15, co increased the size of its commercial paper program
May 4 Sprouts Farmers Market Inc:
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.33
* Q1 sales rose 14 percent to $1.1 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 comparable store sales up 1.1pct
* Sees fy 2017 net sales growth 12.5pct to 13.5pct
* Sees fy 2017 comparable store sales growth 0.5pct to 1.5pct
* Sees fy 2017 diluted earnings per share $0.87 to $0.91
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.89, revenue view $4.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sprouts Farmers Market Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures (net of landlord reimbursements) $155 million to $165 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 19 Major U.S. technology company chief executives sat down with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and other top Trump administration officials on Monday before meeting with the president on cutting government waste and improving information technology services.