GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares near two-year high as U.S. hi-tech rebound boosts mood
* Oil prices near low so far this year as supply concerns mount
May 4 SPX Corp
* SPX reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.38
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $340.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $318.1 million
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $1.55 to $1.70
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* SPX Corp - Remain on track to achieve our full-year 2017 guidance
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Australia's OrotonGroup Ltd, a maker of luxury handbags, said on Tuesday it has received expressions of interest that could involve a sale of the company and plans to begin a formal process to explore its options.