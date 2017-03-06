Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on May 29
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
March 6 SQI Diagnostics Inc
* SQI Diagnostics Inc announces private placement with insider participation
* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 21.9 million units of company at a price of $0.16 per unit
* SQI Diagnostics - intends to use net proceeds of private placement to fund co's product commercialization & manufacturing programs, sales and marketing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 29 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.10 percent higher at 9,051 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
HONG KONG, May 29 China's Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd on Monday said shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co Ltd would sell an 18 percent stake in supermarket chain operator to a unit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.