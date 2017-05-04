May 4 Sqli SA:

* Acquires Swedish digital agency Star Republic

* Acquisition reinforces co's organic growth reported in 2016 and positive outlook seen at start of 2017

* Acquisition will be financed in cash and will be immediately accretive

* Star Republic will be consolidated with retroactive effect from May 1, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2p9ZqR3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)