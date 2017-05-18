BRIEF-Fang qtrly non-GAAP fully diluted loss per ads $0.02
* Q1 revenue $109.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $120.5 million
May 17 Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile Sa :
* Q1 2017 revenues were US$531.9 million, higher than revenues reported during Q1 of 2016
* Earnings per ADR totaled US$0.39 for three months ended March 31, 2017
* Still expect lower sales volumes this year
* xG Technology's Vislink business receives orders valued at $250,000 from local television stations for high-performance digital microwave systems