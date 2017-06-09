GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares flat, still on track for winning week
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
June 9 SQS India BFSI Ltd
* Says has accepted resignation of Vaidyanathan. N as chief financial officer
* Says appointed Ramaseshan. K as chief financial officer Source text - (bit.ly/2sKIOCr) Further company coverage:
* U.S. crude edges up, pulls further away from this week's lows
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P down 0.05 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Recasts with close of trading, adds commentary)