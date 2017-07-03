BRIEF-SQS Software Quality Systems H1 EBIT expected to be approx EUR 12.0 mln

July 3 (Reuters) - SQS SOFTWARE QUALITY SYSTEMS AG :

* in Six Months to 30 June 2017, Company's Adjusted Ebit Margin Increased to 7.5% (h1 2016: 6.9%)

* Adjusted Ebit Is Expected to Be Approximately Eur 12.0m in h1 2017, an Increase of 4.8% on Same Period Last Year

* Sqs Expects h2 2017 Revenues to Be Slightly Above h1 With a Number of Known Business Wins Starting Later in Year

* H1 REVENUES FOR PERIOD ARE EXPECTED TO BE AT SAME LEVEL AS H2 2016 AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 160.4M, AND SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN COMPARATIVE PERIOD Source text - bit.ly/2uAeSca Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)