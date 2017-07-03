FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-SQS Software Quality Systems H1 EBIT expected to be approx EUR 12.0 mln
#GST
#Bangladesh
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Top News
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
South Asia
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
Wimbledon
More records for Federer but no match point glory
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 3, 2017 / 6:42 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-SQS Software Quality Systems H1 EBIT expected to be approx EUR 12.0 mln

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - SQS SOFTWARE QUALITY SYSTEMS AG :

* in Six Months to 30 June 2017, Company's Adjusted Ebit Margin Increased to 7.5% (h1 2016: 6.9%)

* Adjusted Ebit Is Expected to Be Approximately Eur 12.0m in h1 2017, an Increase of 4.8% on Same Period Last Year

* Sqs Expects h2 2017 Revenues to Be Slightly Above h1 With a Number of Known Business Wins Starting Later in Year

* H1 REVENUES FOR PERIOD ARE EXPECTED TO BE AT SAME LEVEL AS H2 2016 AT APPROXIMATELY EUR 160.4M, AND SLIGHTLY LOWER THAN COMPARATIVE PERIOD Source text - bit.ly/2uAeSca Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.