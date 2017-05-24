EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 24 Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd:
* Says it will repurchase up to 3,300,100 shares, representing a 2.7 percent stake, for up to 10.15 billion yen
* Repurchase period will be May 25 to July 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ajM7zV
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
June 22 Tesla Inc took a step closer toward establishing an electric vehicle manufacturing plant in China with its announcement on Thursday that it is in exploratory talks with the Shanghai municipal government.