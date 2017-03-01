March 1 Square Inc
* Square, inc. Announces pricing of $400 million convertible
notes offering
* Announced pricing of $400 million aggregate principal
amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.375% per year
* Size of offering was increased from previously announced
$350 million in aggregate principal amount
* Also granted initial purchasers of notes a 30-day option
to purchase up to an additional $40 million aggregate principal
amount of notes
* Entered into privately negotiated convertible note hedge
transactions with initial purchasers and their affiliates and
other financial institutions
