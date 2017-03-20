BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 19 Squaretwo Financial Corp :
* SquareTwo financial announces portfolio asset sale to Resurgent Holdings and court supervised business restructuring
* SquareTwo Financial Corp - Acquisition will occur through purchase of equity interests of some of company's subsidiaries, including its Canadian subsidiaries
* SquareTwo Financial - Upon completion of transaction & following transfer of servicing of accounts in U.S. to Resurgent, SquareTwo to wind down its U.S. operations
* Says wind-down process is expected to be completed by end of 2017
* Says SquareTwo's Canadian operations will continue under Resurgent's ownership
* SquareTwo Financial Corp - Company and its affiliates filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in U.S. bankruptcy court for southern district of New York Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION