April 19 SRC Energy Inc:

* SRC Energy issues preliminary first quarter 2017 operating results; begins financial reporting based on three product streams; updates 2017 guidance; announces first quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call date

* SRC Energy Inc- capital expenditures for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be approximately $95 million

* SRC Energy Inc- now expects to drill 116 gross wells in 2017 versus original guidance of 102 gross

* SRC Energy Inc- now expects to complete 104 gross wells this year versus original expectation of 95 gross completions.