BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 19 SRC Energy Inc:
* SRC Energy issues preliminary first quarter 2017 operating results; begins financial reporting based on three product streams; updates 2017 guidance; announces first quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call date
* SRC Energy Inc- capital expenditures for Q1 of 2017 are expected to be approximately $95 million
* SRC Energy Inc- now expects to drill 116 gross wells in 2017 versus original guidance of 102 gross
* SRC Energy Inc- now expects to complete 104 gross wells this year versus original expectation of 95 gross completions.
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results