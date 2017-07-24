FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
15 hours ago
BRIEF-SRC Energy sees ‍FY 2017 net daily production of 32,000 - 34,000 boe/d​
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Breakingviews
Alphabet opacity hinders Google's antitrust fight
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
South Asia
Sri Lanka's cabinet "clears port deal" with China firm
Game on: Suning leads China's $2 billion soccer rights frenzy
Sports
Game on: Suning leads China's $2 billion soccer rights frenzy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 24, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-SRC Energy sees ‍FY 2017 net daily production of 32,000 - 34,000 boe/d​

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - SRC Energy Inc:

* SRC Energy Inc. issues preliminary second quarter 2017 results; provides operations update; announces second quarter 2017 earnings release and conference call dates

* SRC Energy Inc - ‍pace of company's 2017 capital expenditures should moderate during second half of year​

* Company continues to closely monitor its capital expenditures in light of current commodity prices

* SRC Energy Inc sees ‍ full-year 2017 net daily production 32,000 - 34,000 boe/d​

* SRC Energy - anticipates similar amount of non-operated capital expenditures in second half 2017, additive to original operated capital budget guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.