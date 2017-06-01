China stocks slip, erase gains on internet clampdown; Hong Kong flat
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
June 1 SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd
* Says Bharat Road Network Ltd received observation letter from SEBI in regard to draft red herring prospectus filed by BRNL Source text: [ We are pleased to inform that Bharat Road Network Limited (BRNL) has received Observation Letter from SEBI in regard to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by BRNL. The proposed IPO of BRNL can open for subscription within a period of 12 months from the date of issuance of the aforesaid Observation Letter.] Further company coverage:
* Wanda, Fosun shares stabilise after clarification over probe
* State Pollution Control Board reinstated 'consent to operate' for co's Sukinda and Mahagiri mines with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: