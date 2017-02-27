BRIEF-Union Bank of India seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Sri Ayudhya Capital Pcl
* FY total revenue of 2.86 billion baht versus 2.84 billion baht
* FY net income of 615.2 million baht versus 676.9 million baht
Source text (bit.ly/2lqha9x)
Further company coverage:
* Seeks members' nod for raising capital worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, May 29 Wage growth in the euro zone will come, albeit with a lag, and generate more underlying inflation if the bloc's economic upswing continues, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.