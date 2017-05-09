May 9 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy rates steady

* Sri Lanka cenbank says year-on-year private sector credit growth decelerated further to 20.4 percent in March from 21 percent at end February

* Sri Lanka cenbank says cumulative trade deficit increased to US$1.7 billion in the first two months of 2017 from US$1.2 billion in same period of 2016

* Sri Lanka cenbank says inflows, along with other financial inflows and likely disbursement of 3rd tranche under IMF extended fund facility would support balance of payments, country's reserve position

* Sri Lanka cenbank says inflation is projected to decelerate gradually to the desired mid-single digit levels by end 2017

* Sri Lanka cenbank says it is expected that credit extended to the private sector will decelerate to the envisaged levels by end 2017.

* Sri Lanka cenbank says there was a moderation in inflows from workers' remittances during the first quarter of the year Source text: (bit.ly/2pp6v0a)