June 23 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri Lanka central bank says keeps key monetary policy
rates steady
* Sri Lanka cenbank says monetary expansion remained at
elevated levels by end April 2017, driven by expansion
in domestic credit channelled to both public, private sectors
from banking system
* Sri Lanka private sector credit grew 20 pct y-o-y in April
vs 20.4 pct a month ago
* Sri Lanka central bank says growth in Q1 was weighed down
by the impact of unfavourable weather conditions, particularly
on agriculture related activities
* Sri Lanka cenbank says growth of credit to the private
sector continued to decelerate gradually
* Sri Lanka central bank says inflation is projected to
moderate to mid-single digits by the end of 2017
* Sri Lanka cenbank says further deceleration in
growth of credit to private sector is anticipated, given
prevailing high nominal and real
lending rates in market
* Sri Lanka cenbank says recent expansion in credit obtained
by state owned business enterprises poses a risk to the
behaviour of overall domestic credit
* Sri Lanka central bank says decline in net credit
obtained by the government (NCG) was observed in the month of
April 2017
* Sri Lanka cenbank says decline in tourist arrivals
observed in the month of May 2017 is expected to be temporary
* Sri Lanka cenbank - continuation of government’s revenue
based fiscal consolidation process, inflows to government on
account of foreign borrowings appear to have reduced pressure on
interest rates in government securities market substantially
* Sri Lanka cenbank says economy is expected to recover
during the second half of the year
* Sri Lanka cenbank says despite improved export performance
in March and April 2017, a sustained increase in
import expenditure resulted in a wider cumulative trade deficit
* Sri Lanka cenbank - workers’ remittances recorded slowdown
in first four months of year
* Sri Lanka cenbank - any further escalation of geopolitical
tensions in Middle East could adversely affect workers'
remittances inflows in the period ahead
* Sri Lanka cenbank says gross official reserves improved to
above $7.0 billion by mid-June 2017
Source text - (bit.ly/2tA6GZx)