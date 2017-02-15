BUZZ-Coal India hits over 3-year low on Q4 profit miss
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014
Feb 15 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:
* Sri lanka central bank says 91-day t-bill yield 9.22 percent at auction versus 9.16 percent last week
* Sri lanka central bank says 182-day t-bill yield 10.12 percent at auction versus 10.07 percent last week
* Sri lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 10.55 percent at auction versus 10.47 percent last week Source text: bit.ly/2lOP2xu
** Coal India Ltd falls as much as 2.9 pct to 259.500 rupees, its lowest since March 21, 2014
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh, May 30 Bangladesh has evacuated at least 350,000 people as a cyclone lashed coastal areas on Tuesday, officials said, causing havoc in refugee camps set up for Rohingya Muslims who have fled violence in neighbouring Myanmar.