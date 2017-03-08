March 8 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri lanka central bank says 91-day t-bill yield 9.47 percent at auction versus 9.38 percent last week

* Sri lanka central bank says 182-day t-bill yield 10.39 percent at auction versus 10.27 percent last week

* Sri lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 10.74 percent at auction versus 10.66 percent last week Source text:bit.ly/2m1JpeW