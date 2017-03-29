March 29 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka central bank says 91-day t-bill yield 9.63 percent at auction versus 9.57 percent last week

* Sri Lanka central bank says 182-day t-bill yield 10.62 percent at auction versus 10.46 percent last week

* Sri Lanka central bank says 364-day t-bill yield 10.98 percent at auction versus 10.82 percent last week Source text: bit.ly/2niXJAo