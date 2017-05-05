May 5 Central Bank of Sri Lanka:

* Sri Lanka sells $19 million of 12-month development bonds at 6-month LIBOR + floating rate of 254.79 BPS - cenbank

* Sri Lanka sells $62.15 million of 22-month development bonds at 6-month LIBOR + floating rate of 319.08 BPS - cenbank

* Sri Lanka sells $44.28 million of 34-month development bonds at 6-month LIBOR + floating rate of 372.44 BPS - cenbank

* Sri Lanka sells $89.75 million of 58-month development bonds at 6-month LIBOR + floating rate of 412.06 BPS - cenbank Source text - (bit.ly/2q6BX83)