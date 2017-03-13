March 13 SRV Yhtiot Oyj:

* Says continues development of Lapinmäentie project in Munkkivuori, Helsinki

* Purchases parcel of land at property located at address Lapinmäentie 1 from Pohj Landlord

* Says will also lease from OP Tonttirahasto Ky on long-term lease agreement parcels acquired by OP Tonttirahasto Ky in same context