Trump says he is 'very supportive' of Senate healthcare bill
WASHINGTON, June 22 U.S. President Donald Trump said he supported a Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare that was unveiled in the Senate on Thursday.
June 16 SRV YHTIOT:
* NEW EUR 100 MILLION SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY FOR SRV GROUP PLC
* SRV GROUP PLC HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM BINDING EUR 100 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NORDIC BANKING CONSORTIUM
* LOAN REPLACES A SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY SIGNED IN 2014
* NEW CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF 16 JUNE 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRUSSELS, June 22 European Union leaders will decide this autumn where to move EU banking and medicines agencies that they are pulling out of London due to Brexit, using a voting system some liken to the Eurovision song contest.