PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 23
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 2SsangYong Information & Communication Corp :
* Says it signed 38.10 billion won contract with National Health Insurance Service, to provide information system service
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/tMXvsB
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SINGAPORE, June 23 Singapore's industrial production in May grew for the 10th consecutive month from a year earlier, helped by strong electronics output, data showed on Friday.