BRIEF-Universal Entertainment says Tokyo District Court rejects shareholder's appeal
* Says Tokyo District Court rejected a shareholder's appeal on May 25
Feb 15 Ssangyong Motor Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 729,300 shares of the company in private placement, at 7,040 won/share, to raise 5.13 billion won in proceeds for operations
