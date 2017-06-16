BRIEF-Ardent Leisure updates on estimated distribution & full year result
* Announced estimated distribution of 1.0 cent per stapled security for second half of year ending 30 June 2017
June 16 Ssi Group Inc
* Confirms statements in news article "SSI To Spend P500 Million This Year To Open New Stores, Shut Down Existing Ones" in published in The Business Mirror Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Announced estimated distribution of 1.0 cent per stapled security for second half of year ending 30 June 2017
* FY loss attributable to owners of co HK$35.0 million versus loss of HK$9.4 million