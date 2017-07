July 12 (Reuters) - SSP Group Plc:

* Says Q3 total group revenues increased by 14.6%

* Says like-for-like sales in Q3 increased by 3.6%

* Says net contract gains in Q3 were 7.6%

* Expects net contract gains for full year to be around 5.0% - 5.5%