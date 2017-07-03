BRIEF-Süss Microtec says Q2 order entry above expectations

July 3 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG
* Dgap-Adhoc: süss Microtec Ag: Order Entry for q2 2017 Above Expectations
* Order Entry in q2 of 2017 Is Expected to Exceed Previous Guidance of Eur 35 Million to Eur 45 Million
* Expects Order Entry in q2 of 2017 to Come in at Approximately Eur 48 Million
* Reasons, Besides Good Market Environment, Are Orders of an Internationally Leading Idm, Who Ordered Two Systems for Temporary Bonding in q2 of 2017
* FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR, COMPANY REITERATES ITS GUIDANCE