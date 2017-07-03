FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Süss Microtec says Q2 order entry above expectations
July 3, 2017 / 4:18 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Süss Microtec says Q2 order entry above expectations

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - SUESS MICROTEC AG

* Dgap-Adhoc: süss Microtec Ag: Order Entry for q2 2017 Above Expectations

* Order Entry in q2 of 2017 Is Expected to Exceed Previous Guidance of Eur 35 Million to Eur 45 Million

* Expects Order Entry in q2 of 2017 to Come in at Approximately Eur 48 Million

* Reasons, Besides Good Market Environment, Are Orders of an Internationally Leading Idm, Who Ordered Two Systems for Temporary Bonding in q2 of 2017

* FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR, COMPANY REITERATES ITS GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

