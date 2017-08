Aug 1 (Reuters) - SSY Group Ltd:

* Profit attributable for hy expected to increase and record an increase of not less than 30 pct

* ‍Profit attributable to equity holders of company for six months ended 30 June 2017 is expected to increase significantly​

* Expected result due to increases in sales volumes and average selling prices of intravenous infusion solutions