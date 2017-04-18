BRIEF-Sangamo Therapeutics enters into amended and restated agreement with Cowen and Company
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
April 18 SSY Group Ltd:
* Gross profit margin of group for three months ended 31 March 2017 was 53.5%
* Sales of intravenous infusion solution for three months ended 31 March 2017 increased by 25.6%
* Turnover of group for three months ended 31 March 2017 increased by 22.6% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On May 26 co entered into amended and restated at-market offering program sales agreement with Cowen and Company
SAN ANTONIO, May 26 A former Texas nurse known as the "angel of death" for allegedly having killed up to 60 babies was served a new murder warrant linking her to the death of an infant boy more than 30 years ago, a district attorney said on Friday.