BRIEF-China New Borun says Q1 revenue rose 6 pct to RMB 515.9 mln
* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
Feb 20 St Augustine Gold And Copper Ltd
* St. Augustine gold & copper provides update on mpsa
* St. augustine gold and copper-informed denr secretary announced mineral production sharing agreement (mpsa) no. 009-92-Xi recommended for cancellation
* "To date, neither st. Augustine nor its joint-venture partner, nadecor, have received any formal notification from denr"
* Says certain in its position that project's MPSA is valid and will hold up to legal scrutiny Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sharp and Google are jointly developing liquid crystal displays for virtual reality devices that require faster movement and higher resolution than smartphones - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2s7TTNB) Further company coverage: