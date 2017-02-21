Feb 20 St Augustine Gold And Copper Ltd

* St. Augustine gold & copper provides update on mpsa

* St. augustine gold and copper-informed denr secretary announced mineral production sharing agreement (mpsa) no. 009-92-Xi recommended for cancellation

* "To date, neither st. Augustine nor its joint-venture partner, nadecor, have received any formal notification from denr"

* Says certain in its position that project's MPSA is valid and will hold up to legal scrutiny