May 5 S&T Ag

* Says revenues from sales rise to eur 182.8 mio (py: eur 96.4 million)

* Says ebitda increases to eur 12.2 million (py: eur 6.3 million)

* Says confirm its forecast of attaining sales of more than eur 860 to 890 million in current financial year

* Says ebtida is expected to rise substantially to more than eur 50 million for year as a whole

* Says envisioned for financial year 2018 is exceeding of one billion euro mark in sales