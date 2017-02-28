BRIEF-Upper Egypt Flour Mills nine-month consol profit rises
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
Feb 28 S&T Dynamics Co Ltd :
* Says it changes CEO of the co to Han Kyu Hwan from Kim Do Hwan on Feb. 28
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/F1s3K1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Nine-month consol net profit EGP 171.4 million versus EGP 99.1 million year ago
MONACO, May 28 Pirelli is committed to Formula One but there are no plans to take a stake in the sport following Liberty Media's takeover, the tyre company's chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Sunday.