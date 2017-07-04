FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2017 / 6:30 AM / in a day

BRIEF-St. Modwen says HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct

2 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - St. Modwen Properties Plc

* Interim dividend up 4.1 percent to 2.02 pence per share

* Business continued its resilient performance across first six months of year, despite an uncertain market environment- CEO

* HY EPRA NAV per share up 1.7 pct to 468.4 pence (Nov. 2016: 460.5 pence) and NAV per share up 2.0 pct to 439.6 pence from 431.0 pence

* Total accounting return for six months of 2.6 pct (2016: 1.8 pct)

* HY profit before all tax of 29.3 mln stg (2016: 30.0 mln stg)

* Interim dividend increased by 4.1 pct to 2.02 pence per share (2016: 1.94 pence per share)

* Resilient commercial performance with approximately 400,000 sq ft of commercial space delivered in first half

* Strong residential performance with operating profits of 13.4 mln stg (2016: 12.9 mln stg)

* Review of strategy and portfolio now complete and highlighting significant potential within business and portfolio

* Upon completion, sale of nine elms square releases significant capital to pursue strategic opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.