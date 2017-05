March 15 St. Modwen Properties Plc:

* Re press speculation/ New Covent Garden Market sale process update

* A period of exclusivity which was recently granted to a prospective purchaser has now expired

* Prime riverside site in central london has received high levels of interest, sale process with other prospective purchasers continues