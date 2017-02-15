UPDATE 1-Singapore's cbank fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked transactions
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
Feb 15 Sta Lucia Land Inc
* Authorized to open a one year, 250 million pesos credit line with Maybank Philippines, Inc
* Authorized to negotiate and avail of 10 year corporate note facility with maximum of 19 investors, for aggregate amount of 3 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
SAO PAULO, May 29 President Michel Temer urged Brazil's top electoral court to decide quickly on a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign in order to lift political uncertainty overshadowing a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.