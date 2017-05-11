May 11 Staar Surgical Co

* Staar Surgical Co files for potential mixed shelf offering of up to $200 million - SEC filing

* Staar Surgical says filed the universal shelf registration statement on form S-3 as the co's existing shelf registration expires on May 12, 2017

* Staar Surgical says it may make securities offerings under existing shelf registration statement until new registration statement is declared effective

* Staar Surgical says there are no plans to offer securities under either shelf registration statement at this time Source text: (bit.ly/2q9GpjJ) Source text: (bit.ly/2q7YsYW) Further company coverage: