UPDATE 3-Pamplona Capital to take Parexel private for $4.5 bln
June 20 U.S. pharmaceutical research services provider Parexel International Corp said on Tuesday it would be taken private by Pamplona Capital Management LLP in a $4.5 billion deal.
May 11 Stada
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA up 18 pct at 108.5 million eur
* Very good start in first quarter 2017
* Continued good sales growth in generics (+6 percent) and further margin improvement
* Significant increase in sales (+27 percent) and earnings in branded products
* Substantial increase in all reported and adjusted key earnings figures - net debt to adjusted ebitda ratio at 2.5
* Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio at 2.5
* Further increase in cash flow
* Danaher announces pricing of euro-denominated senior notes offering