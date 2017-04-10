April 10 Stada

* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share

* Stada received two transaction offers for voluntary public tender offers only subject to approval of executive board

* Bain capital and Cinven are offering euro 65.28 plus a dividend of euro 0.72 per Stada share

* Executive board and supervisory board have decided in best interest of company to support offer by Bain Capital and Cinven

* Stada - Executive board, acting with approval of supervisory board, has decided to forgo existing standstill agreements with Bain Capital and Cinven

* Stada - Stada, Bain Capital and Cinven have signed an investor agreement with extensive protection provisions for employees and production sites

* Offer estimates Stada's equity value at approximately euro 4.109 billion plus dividend and company's value at about euro 5.318 billion.

