April 10 Stada
* Stada supports the voluntary public tender offer by Bain
Capital and Cinven worth euro 66.00 per share
* Stada received two transaction offers for voluntary public
tender offers only subject to approval of executive board
* Bain capital and Cinven are offering euro 65.28 plus a
dividend of euro 0.72 per Stada share
* Executive board and supervisory board have decided in best
interest of company to support offer by Bain Capital and Cinven
* Stada - Executive board, acting with approval of
supervisory board, has decided to forgo existing standstill
agreements with Bain Capital and Cinven
* Stada - Stada, Bain Capital and Cinven have signed an
investor agreement with extensive protection provisions for
employees and production sites
* Offer estimates Stada's equity value at approximately euro
4.109 billion plus dividend and company's value at about euro
5.318 billion.
